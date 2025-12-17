The Giants designated Neal (hamstring) for return to practice from their injured reserve list Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Neal was placed on the Giants' injured reserve list with a hamstring injury ahead of their Week 11 contest versus the Packers, and after missing the team's last four games, he now appears to be on track to return to action soon. However, with the club mostly healthy on the offensive line, Neal wouldn't figure to play in Week 16 even if he became available again.