Neal doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Packers in London.

Neal was forced to leave the team's Week 4 win over the Bears due to a neck injury, but he appears to have avoided a significant issue. The first-round rookie was able to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday before logging a full session Friday, putting him in line to suit up in Week 5. The 6-foot-7, 350-pounder should reclaim his spot as the Giants' starting right tackle against Green Bay.