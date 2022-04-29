The Giants selected Neal in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, seventh overall.

New York addressed both sides of the trenches with its first two picks, nabbing Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5 overall and then adding a strong offensive tackle prospect in Neal with its next selection. Neal is a massive presence at 6-foot-7 and 337 pounds with 34.0-inch arms. He played three different positions at Alabama, including both tackle spots in his last two seasons. Neal took home first team All-America honors as a junior and physically dominated several future NFL defenders. Look for Neal to get plugged into the right tackle spot opposite Andrew Thomas to give the Giants a strong young nucleus at the bookends.