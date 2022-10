Neal (knee) is considered week-to-week according to head coach Brian Daboll, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Neal was able to avoid any ACL damage, but he did suffer a grade 2 MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Jaguars. A week-to-week timeline suggests he may be closer to doubtful for Sunday's contest with the Seahawks, but his practice status throughout the week will be worth watching. If Neal can't go Sunday, Devery Hamilton will likely draw the start at right tackle.