Neal (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

It's unclear when Neal sustained the hamstring injury, given that he hasn't appeared in a regular-season game in 2025. The injury prevented him from practicing during Week 11 prep, and his next opportunity to be available is Week 12 against Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 23. Aaron Stinnie will serve as the Giants' top reserve offensive guard in Neal's absence.