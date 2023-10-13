Neal (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, Pat Leonard of The New York Daily News reports.

The 2022 first-round pick went from limited participation in Thursday's practice to a DNP on Friday, making it seem like he's trending in the wrong direction to play this coming Sunday. New York's backup right tackle Matt Peart (shoulder) has been ruled out this weekend, and if Neal is unable to go, the team's third-string RT is Marcus McKethan, who already starts at right guard.