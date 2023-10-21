Neal (ankle) has been deemed questionable to face Washington in Sunday's Week 7 contest, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Neal has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 3, but he's yet to miss a contest. He sandwiched DNPs Wednesday and Friday this week around a limited practice Thursday, so it's definitely not a given that he'll be able to suit up against the Commanders. If Neal misses that contest, the Giants will have to go even deeper to patch together an offensive line with Andrew Thomas (hamstring), Matt Peart (shoulder) and John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) already ruled out and Shane Lemieux (biceps) along with Joshua Ezeudu (toe) recently moved to IR.