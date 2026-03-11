Neal (neck) and the Giants agreed to a one-year contract Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Neal did not appear in a regular-season game for the Giants in 2025. He landed on injured reserve in mid-November due to a hamstring injury but suffered back and neck injuries while attempting to return from IR. Neal has appeared in only 29 regular-season games (27 starts) since being selected by the Giants with the No. 7 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He'll likely operate in a rotational role for the Giants in 2026.