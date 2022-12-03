site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Evan Neal: Ready to return
Neal (knee) is good to go for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Neal has been sidelined since suffering an MCL injury Week 7 versus Jacksonville. He figures to resume his role at right tackle assuming he avoids any setbacks.
