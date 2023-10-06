Neal (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against Miami, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Neal suffered an ankle injury during New York's Week 3 loss to San Francisco, but it seems as if he's had enough time to move past the issue, as he played all 75 offensive snaps during Week 4 and has no injury designation for this coming Sunday. The 23-year-old could have his hands full this weekend, going up against a Dolphins pass rush including Jaelan Phillips (oblique) and Bradley Chubb.