Neal (knee) was listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Neal has missed the Giants' last two games after spraining the MCL in his right knee Week 7. Now, the rookie first-round pick seems all but certain to sit out for the third straight game, as he was limited in each practice ahead of this Week 11 contest. Neal will likely look to ramp up his participation during the Giants' short week before playing the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.