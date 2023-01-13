Neal suffered a minor ankle injury at practice Thursday, but it shouldn't impact his chances to play Sunday versus the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Neal has turned into one of the most important players on the Giants' roster this season, operating as the team's starting right tackle, so his absence would be substantial if he couldn't go in the wild-card round. The rookie was able to log a limited practice Thursday following the injury, which makes it likely that he'll be able to go versus Minnesota on Sunday. Neal's status will be worth monitoring moving forward and more clarity on his availability will come following Friday's practice session.