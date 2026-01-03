Giants' Evan Neal: Won't play against Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Neal (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Neal was held out of practice all week due to a neck injury, and the fourth-year offensive lineman will end the year on injured reserve. He did not appear in a regular-season game prior to being placed on IR in mid-November, and the 2022 first-rounder will focus on being fully healthy for the start of the 2026 campaign.