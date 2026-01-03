Neal (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Neal was held out of practice all week due to a neck injury, and the fourth-year offensive lineman will end the year on injured reserve. He did not appear in a regular-season game prior to being placed on IR in mid-November, and the 2022 first-rounder will focus on being fully healthy for the start of the 2026 campaign.