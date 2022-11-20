site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Evan Neal: Won't play Sunday
Neal (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Lions.
Neal's absence comes as no surprise after the rookie tackle was labeled doubtful coming into the day. He hasn't been able to play since Week 7, and he'll now work to be ready for Thursday against the Cowboys.
