Neal (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

As expected, Neal won't play in Week 8 after suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain during the Giants' Week 7 win over the Jaguars. The rookie first-round pick will turn his sights on returning to action following New York's Week 9 bye against the Texans on Nov. 13.