Moreau doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay in London.
Moreau was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a foot issue, but he logged a full session Friday and will be good to go for Week 5. The 2017 third-round pick is expected to garner a starting role after the Giants placed Aaron Robinson (knee) on injured reserve following the team's Week 4 win over the Bears. Moreau started 16 games for the Falcons last year, registering 61 tackles and 11 pass defenses.