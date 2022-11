Moreau (oblique) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Moreau exited Sunday's loss to the Lions with what was originally deemed a rib injury, but the problem has been pinpointed to his oblique. The starting cornerback will have to heal quickly to have a chance to suit up against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. New York's depth in the secondary is being tested, as Adoree' Jackson (knee) was also a non-participant Monday.