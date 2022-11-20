Moreau (rib) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Lions, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Moreau now joins Adoree' Jackson (knee) as New York's injured cornerbacks who've already been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Darnay Holmes, Cor'Dale Flott and Nick McCloud are in line to handle the Giants' cornerback duties for the time being.
