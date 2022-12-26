Moreau posted eight tackles (five solo) during Saturday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.
Moreau came up one tackle shy of his season high for tackles and also tied with linebacker Micah McFadden as the Giants' second-leading tackler behind linebacker Jaylon Smith (10) in Week 16. The 28-year-old cornerback also played every defensive snap for the third time in the last four games, as he's been the team's top cornerback with Adoree' Jackson (knee) sidelined since Week 11. Moreau now has 62 tackles and a team-high 10 passes defended over 13 games this season, and he'll look to notch his first interception of the year against versus Indianapolis this coming Sunday.
