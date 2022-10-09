Moreau (undisclosed) exited Sunday's game, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Moreau's injury is unclear, but the 28-year-old exited during the fourth quarter. Justin Layne would be his replacement if the right cornerback is unable to return.
