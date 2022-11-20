Moreau is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions due to a rib injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
With Adoree' Jackson already ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest versus Detroit due to a knee injury, Darnay Holmes, Cor'Dale Flott and Nick McCloud are New York's top cornerback options should Moreau fail to return for the rest of the afternoon.
