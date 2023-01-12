Moreau racked up 66 tackles (16 solo) and 10 pass defenses over 14 regular-season contests.
Moreau led New York with 10 pass defenses, and he tallied a career-high 66 tackles despite playing nearly 300 fewer defensive snaps than he did with Atlanta last season. The veteran cornerback held steady as the campaign progressed, averaging 5.6 tackles between Weeks 13 and 17 before resting during the Giants' regular-season finale. Moreau began the campaign on New York's practice squad before signing to the active roster in late September and subsequently ascending to a starting role. He'll be a free agent after the season.
More News
-
Giants' Fabian Moreau: Eight stops Saturday•
-
Giants' Fabian Moreau: Posts seven tackles in Week 13 tie•
-
Giants' Fabian Moreau: Will play Sunday•
-
Giants' Fabian Moreau: Questionable for Week 13•
-
Giants' Fabian Moreau: Won't play on Thanksgiving•
-
Giants' Fabian Moreau: DNP on Monday due to oblique•