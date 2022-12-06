Moreau recorded seven tackles (three solo) and a defended pass Sunday in a 20-20 tie with Washington.
Moreau missed New York's Week 12 contest against Dallas due to an oblique injury, but he was able to return to face the Commanders on Sunday. The veteran cornerback logged 100 percent of the Giants' defensive snaps for the third time this season and finished fifth on the team with seven stops. Moreau hasn't recorded a sack or a turnover this season and has posted inconsistent tackle totals, so he's not on the IDP radar.
