Moreau (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Washington, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Moreau didn't play in the Giants' Thanksgiving Day matchup against Dallas due to an oblique injury he picked up a week prior. The cornerback returned to practice during Week 13 prep, but he logged three straight limited sessions and is considered questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup. Adoree' Jackson (knee) has been ruled out again, so if Moreau remains sidelined as well, Nick McCloud, Rodarius Williams and Cor'Dale Flott would presumably operate as New York's top three cornerbacks against Washington.
