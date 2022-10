Moreau will step into a larger role after the Giants placed Aaron Robinson (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Moreau was signed to the Giants' active roster from their practice squad at the end of September and is the most likely candidate to step into a starting role in Robinson's absence. The veteran safety started 16 games for the Falcons last year, totaling 61 tackles and 11 pass defenses across 16 appearances.