Moreau recorded seven tackles and a pass defended during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jaguars.
Moreau played every defensive snap for the second week in a row, as he logged a season-high 65 on Sunday. The sixth-year cornerback also saw his playing time increase over each of his first five games this season. Moreau should continue to see prominent usage as New York's starting cornerback opposite Adoree' Jackson (head) moving forward.
