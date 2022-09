The Giants signed Moreau to the active roster from their practice squad Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Moreau was elevated to the active roster for Monday night's loss to the Cowboys and played 61 percent of the team's defensive snaps, second most among the Giants' defensive backs. New York currently has a plethora of cornerbacks dealing with injuries, so Moreau figures to continue garnering a sizable role until the Giants are able to return to full strength.