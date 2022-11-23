Moreau (oblique) is listed as out for Thursday's game at Dallas, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Moreau was forced out of the Giants' loss versus Detroit on Sunday early with an injury to his oblique, and he'll now have to miss at least one game as he recovers. With Adoree' Jackson (knee) also out for Week 12, the table appears to be set well for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to feast Thursday.