Giants' Freedom Akinmoladun: Joining Big Blue

Akinmoladun signed a contract with the Giants on Monday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The 6-3, 284-pound defensive tackle spent the past four seasons at Nebraska, recording 106 tackles and 11 sacks across 41 career starts. He'll now compete for a role on a relatively unestablished defensive line anchored by B.J. Hill and Dalvin Tomlinson.

