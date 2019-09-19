Play

Dickerson (quadriceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Dickerson logged his first unrestricted practice session of the season Thursday. He appears on track for Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers and will likely play his usual role as a run blocker.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories