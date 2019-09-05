Dickerson (quadriceps) did not practice Thursday.

Dickerson is expected to sit out Sunday's contest against the Cowboys due to his lingering injury. His absence wouldn't carry much fantasy impact with Evan Engram locked in as the clear top tight end in New York.

