Dickerson (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Dickerson sat out Sunday's season-opening loss to the Cowboys and still isn't fully healthy. He'll likely need to return to practice Thursday or Friday to have a shot at suiting up Week 2 versus the Bills.

