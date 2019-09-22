Giants' Garrett Dickerson: Not playing Week 3
Dickerson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Buccaneers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Dickerson had previously dealt with a quadriceps injury this week, but he'd been back to full participation by Thursday's practice session. Rhett Ellison and Eric Tomlinson will continue to serve as Evan Engam's backups at tight end.
More News
-
Giants' Garrett Dickerson: Full participant in practice•
-
Giants' Garrett Dickerson: Returns to practice•
-
Giants' Garrett Dickerson: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Giants' Garrett Dickerson: No practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Garrett Dickerson: Not available Week 1•
-
Giants' Garrett Dickerson: Misses practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...