Dickerson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Buccaneers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Dickerson had previously dealt with a quadriceps injury this week, but he'd been back to full participation by Thursday's practice session. Rhett Ellison and Eric Tomlinson will continue to serve as Evan Engam's backups at tight end.

