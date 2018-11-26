Dickerson signed a contract with the Giants on Monday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Dickerson was previously waived by the Giants on Oct. 21, but has rejoined the team following the placement of Quadree Henderson (shoulder) on injured reserve. With the status of Evan Engram (hamstring) up in the air, Dickerson will provide New York with depth at the tight end position heading into Sunday's tilt against the Bears.

