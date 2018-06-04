Giants' Garrett Dickerson: Reaches deal with Giants
Dickerson signed a contract with the Giants on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Dickerson didn't have his name called during the 2018 NFL Draft, but will still get his chance to earn a roster spot by joining the Giants for their upcoming minicamp. The 6-foot-3, 248-pound tight end finished his senior campaign at Northwestern with 37 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns, earning him All-Big Ten honorable mention. While he's a long-shot to make the final roster, Dickerson will battle for a reserve role behind starter Evan Engram.
