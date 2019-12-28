Play

Dickerson was promoted to the Giants' 53-man roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dickerson has played seven games with the Giants over the past two seasons, and he's been on the practice squad since Nov. 12. With Scott Simonson (concussion) ruled out, Dickerson will work as the No. 2 tight end behind Kaden Smith.

