Dickerson (quadriceps) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Dickerson missed the first two games and all the practices leading up to them, so his appearance Wednesday, albeit limited, is a positive sign. The second-year pro will stick to a run-blocking role if he's able to suit up Sunday versus the Buccaneers.

