Dickerson (quadriceps) sat out of Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Dickerson was dealing with this issue ahead of the final preseason game, but the team had enough hope for his upside to keep him around on cut-down day. He'll need to get healthy quickly to play Sunday versus the Cowboys. The fantasy impact will be minimal if Dickerson sits out.

