Dickerson (quadriceps) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Cowboys, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Dickerson has been nursing a quadriceps issue for nearly two weeks. He did not practice Thursday, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. As long as Dickerson remains sidelined, Rhett Ellison projects to serve as the uncontested backup to Evan Engram.