Brightwell (illness) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated injury report, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site.

Brightwell missed practice Wednesday after he reportedly came down with an unspecified illness Tuesday. However, the running back appears to be working through this ailment well, and he will have one more chance to practice in full before Sunday's game against Washington. Brightwell saw season highs in touches and offensive snaps during the Giants' loss to Dallas on Thanksgiving Day, so he could be in line for additional usage behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida when healthy.