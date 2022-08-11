Brightwell figures to see plenty of action in Thursday's preseason opener versus New England, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

No. 2 running back Matt Breida is dealing with an undisclosed injury and isn't expected to play Thursday, and Saquon Barkley will likely see very limited snaps. That should leave lots of room for youngsters Antonio Williams, Jashaun Corbin and Brightwell to show off their skills. Brightwell was listed as the third-string running back on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart, but Williams has more often been receiving those reps during camp. Only one of Brightwell, Williams and Corbin may make the 53-man roster.