Brightwell (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Washington, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Brightwell didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, but he's logged back-to-back limited sessions to end Week 13 prep and has a chance to suit up Sunday. The backup running back saw a career-high seven touches during the Giants' Thanksgiving Day loss to Dallas, but if Brightwell is deemed available against Washington, it's unclear if he'll match that type of usage while operating behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida.
