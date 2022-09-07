Brightwell (undisclosed) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Brightwell was sidelined for the Giants' second preseason contest but returned to action for the finale and will be good to go for the regular-season opener. The second-year return man is expected to operate as a depth running back behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida, but he'll get most of his snaps on special teams.
