Brightwell carried four times for nine yards and caught one of two targets for 10 yards in a Week 4 loss to Seattle on Monday.

For the second straight week, Brightwell was the only Giants running back aside from Matt Breida to garner any carries in the absence of Saquon Barkley (ankle), though it was quarterback Daniel Jones who led the team with 66 rushing yards. Brightwell didn't do much with his opportunities on the ground, with his longest rush going for just four yards. Though the 24-year-old has seen more work with Barkley out of action, he's managed just 14 yards on eight carries over the past two weeks while adding 41 yards through the air on three receptions. Barkley has been making progress with his high ankle sprain and has a chance to suit up Week 5 against Miami, but even if he were to sit out again, Brightwell has very little value as a fantasy asset at the moment.