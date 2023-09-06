Brightwell (knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Brightwell has been sidelined since the middle of August but was able to make the 53-man roster thanks in large part to his experience on special teams as the lead kick returner. Getting in a limited session in practice should improve Brightwell's chances of suiting up Week 1 against the Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 10.
