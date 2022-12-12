Brightwell gained 23 yards on five carries and secured two of three targets for 18 yards in a loss to Philadelphia in Week 14.

Brightwell didn't log an offensive snap against Washington in Week 13, but he tallied 21 against the Eagles on Sunday. That was partly due to Saquon Barkley's limitations due to a neck injury and partly due to the Giants getting routed in the contest. It was nonetheless revealing that Brightwell logged just two fewer snaps than presumed No. 2 back Matt Breida, and Brightwell was the far more productive player with 41 total yards to Breida's 15. Neither backup ball carrier has fantasy value as long as Barkley is healthy, but if the bell-cow starter is unable to move past his neck injury and is forced to miss time, both Breida and Brightwell would have some intrigue as fantasy pickups.