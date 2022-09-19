Brightwell rushed once for 14 yards and was not targeted in the passing game during a 19-16 victory versus the Panthers on Sunday.

Brightwell was in on only one offensive snap in the contest, but he made the most of it with a 14-yard rush in a third-and-one situation in the fourth quarter. The carry moved New York past midfield and helped set up Graham Gano's game-deciding 56-yard field goal. In addition to the one carry, Brightwell logged 17 snaps on special teams, which is where he figures to make most of his impact this season.