Brightwell (ankle) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game at the Dolphins, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Brightwell was hobbled at practice during the week, but the ankle issue he's dealing with won't be severe enough to keep him out in Week 5. His projected role depends almost squarely on the availability of Saquon Barkley, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury of his own.
