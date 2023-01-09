Brightwell carried the ball 11 times for 60 yards and caught one of three targets for three yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles.

With Saquon Barkley inactive in a relatively meaningless game for the Giants, Brightwell wound up being the team's leading rusher. The 60 yards were also a new career high for the 2021 sixth-round pick, and if somehow the team doesn't re-sign Barkley in the offseason or bring in a high-profile replacement, Brightwell could have a much more significant role in 2023.