Brightwell (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

For the second straight day, Brightwell was unable to manage a full practice due to an ankle issue, the details of which still aren't totally clear at this point. With Saquon Barkley still working through an ankle injury of his own, the Giants' injury report Friday will be pivotal in forecasting who will be able to handle carries for them Sunday at Miami.